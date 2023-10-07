tech

23andMe user data stolen, targeting Ashkenazi Jewish users

The database of nearly 1 million people with Ashkenazi heritage is showing up on dark web forums.

Hackers have apparently compiled a large list of people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry after taking their information from South San Francisco-based genetic testing service 23andMe. They are sharing that information online.

The implications are very serious especially with the rise of far-right extremism.

The company says it is investigating how this happened. But it believes hackers only needed a few user passwords because of the site’s ability to link users with even distant genetic matches.

The database of nearly 1 million people with Ashkenazi heritage is showing up on dark web forums. The information includes first and last name, sex, and an evaluation of where the person’s ancestors came from.

