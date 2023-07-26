2024 paris olympics

Artificial intelligence to help with security at 2024 Paris Olympics

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

We are now one year away from the start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. 

Athletes from all over the world, not to mention hundreds of thousands of fans, will descend on the city of lights to watch the competition. 

So, this year, the massive security presence will add a new layer -- one that Silicon Valley is very familiar with: artificial intelligence. 

Something that’s already launched a fierce debate over privacy.

