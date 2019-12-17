Intel

Intel Buys Israeli AI Chip Startup Habana for $2B

The move is part of Intel’s broader strategy to strengthen its AI business.

By Associated Press

intel image

Intel is paying $2 billion to buy an Israeli startup that specializes in processing chips for artificial intelligence.

The California-based chipmaker said Monday that the purchase will help it speed up computing power and improve efficiency at data centers.

The move is part of Intel’s broader strategy to strengthen its AI business. The company expects AI services will generate more than $3.5 billion in revenue this year, an increase of more than 20% from last year.

California

Golden State Killer 20 mins ago

Home of Suspected ‘Golden State Killer’ Sold in Sacramento

Chino 8 hours ago

California Groom Murdered by Wedding Crashers, Police Say

Habana, founded in 2016, will remain an independent business led by its current management team in Caesaria, Israel, according to Intel. The startup’s first processing chip, the Goya, is commercially available. Its second was announced earlier this year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Inteltech
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us