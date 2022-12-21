San Jose Sharks Unveil New High-Tech Scoreboard

Sharks fans are likely to notice a new high-tech addition at their next hockey game.

A 23-foot-high, 41-foot-wide board, featuring what they call “force perspective 3D,” with video that looks like it jumps out at you, has been added to the San Jose Shark Tank.

“This is something other people have seen in Times Square, and things like that, once we saw it it was definitely on our list knowing the board could do something like that with the curves,” said Dustin Lamendola, director of content for the San Jose Sharks.

The giant screen above the ice really wants to show the crowd a good time -- equipped with lots of interactivity, like a party cam, point your phone at the QR code, and wave to the crowd.

"We're here in Silicon Valley, right? Tech capitol of the world, so using technology to get them to go, ‘oh, I never thought we could do that’ it's something we get asked for, it's in our DNA," said Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports Entertainment.

It's got four times the resolution of the previous display, with tons of data and even closed captioning for those who can’t hear the announcers.

All in all, 6,000 square feet of visible space on the board behind me, and they've tweaked the software a little bit so that any seat, anywhere in the arena has the exact same view.