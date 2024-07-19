Technology

SFO systems recovering from massive outage, travelers stranded

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Systems at San Francisco International Airport were beginning to recover Friday morning after a massive outage prompted ground stops and caused flight cancellations and delays worldwide.

It’s been a real ordeal for travelers as well as airport and airline workers. SFO officials confirmed it was affected by the global software outage.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Airlines were slowly starting to resume flight departures early Friday, but travelers who were stranded overnight were frustrated.

Thom Jensen has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TechnologySan Franciscoair travel
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us