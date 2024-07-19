SFO systems recovering from massive outage, travelers stranded

Systems at San Francisco International Airport were beginning to recover Friday morning after a massive outage prompted ground stops and caused flight cancellations and delays worldwide.

It’s been a real ordeal for travelers as well as airport and airline workers. SFO officials confirmed it was affected by the global software outage.

Airlines were slowly starting to resume flight departures early Friday, but travelers who were stranded overnight were frustrated.

