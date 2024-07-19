Widespread technology outage: What to know

A technology issue sparked a widespread outage late Thursday.

San Francisco International Airport confirmed it was also experiencing an airport-wide tech issue. It was not immediately known if flights were grounded at the airport.

The incident also impacted NBC Bay Area and other media companies from broadcasting live newscasts.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta. Some banks were also reportedly impacted by the outage.

Thursday's incident appears to be linked to CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company. Many users reported encountering the so-called "blue screen of death" on their computers when the outage occurred.

CrowdStrike acknowledged late Thursday it was investigating the issue.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said its cloud services have been restored after suffering an outage.

According to CNBC, the U.S. tech giant said late Thursday customers in the Central U.S. region may experience issues with multiple Azure services and its Microsoft 365 suite of apps. This could include "failures with service management operations and connectivity or availability of services."

Harlotte Graham-McLay with the Associated Press contributed to this report.

