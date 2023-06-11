Lacob's cunning reply to suggestion that Dubs dynasty is over

As the NBA world continues to debate whether the Warriors dynasty is over or not, veteran Bay Area sportscaster Matt Steinmetz went directly to the man in charge for his take.

Steinmetz, host of 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru,” on Friday shared a candid text message conversation he had with Warriors owner Joe Lacob. Per usual, Steiny didn’t hold back.

“I said, ‘Joe, to be honest with you, I don’t think you guys can stay relevant over the next five, 10 years.’ I said, ‘All dynasties come to an end,” Steiny recalled. “You’re in a period right now where you’re in a really tricky spot.

“You’re in uncharted waters in terms of keeping [players].’ I said, ‘I just don’t see it, Joe.’”

.@SteinmetzNBA has respect, but concern about the Warriors future and expressed it DIRECTLY to Joe Lacob.



Lacob's response: "I appreciate that, keep saying it. I love proving people wrong." pic.twitter.com/P2pNpuHFP0 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 9, 2023

Steiny’s openness and honesty prompted a sharp response from the executive.

“This is why he’s great,” Steiny continued. “He said, ‘I appreciate that, keep saying it. Because I love proving people wrong.’ But the point is he doesn’t take it personally.”

“He said, ‘We’re going to win again.’”

Steiny’s response to Lacob? “Good luck.”

The exchange began after the Warriors' longtime general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers announced he is stepping down from his role when his contract expires June 30. Golden State now has to make an important decision on who will fill in Myers' shoes before a string of other significant decisions need to be made this summer.

With a lot of uncertainty looming over the Warriors' future, the dynasty being over seemingly isn't an area of concern to Lacob.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast