Warriors Twitter revisits Dunleavy's JP comments after CP3 trade

Warriors new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stepped into his new role with plenty on his plate, and it didn't take him long to get his hands dirty.

Golden State is ready to win now, and Dunleavy and Co. made that clear on Thursday with a blockbuster move that reportedly sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

The move stunned NBA Twitter and Warriors fans who were quick to pull out the receipts from Dunleavy's introductory press conference that was held just earlier this week.

Dunleavy addressed reporters on Monday for the first time since the promotion and uttered a string of words that rang true for no more than three days.

“Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan on having him four more years at least,” Dunleavy, who was high on Poole as a scout going into the 2019 draft, said.

Poole, who just turned 24 last week, earned a four-year contract extension with the Warriors worth $123 million following a breakout junior year in the 2021-22 season.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 20.4 points on 43-percent shooting from the field. He was supposed to be the future, but it's clear that that isn't what the Warriors are focused on anymore.

