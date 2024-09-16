What we know about Trump's apparent ‘attempted assassination' in Florida

Former president Donald Trump was the target of "what appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, according to the FBI.

The incident comes just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Secret Service agents noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle poking through the shrubbery that lines the course. An agent then fired at the gunman, and the suspect dropped the riffle. The suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, fled off in an SUV before being taken into custody in a neighboring county, County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

'Fortunately, we were able to locate a witness who told us that he saw the guy run out of the bushes, and then we were able to get his license plate and put out a vehicle tag," Bradshaw said,

The officials who identified the suspect spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The former president said he was safe and well.

Sources told NBC News that the incident will not affect Trump's campaign schedule this week.