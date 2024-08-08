2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area athletes help secure historic artistic swimming silver medal

By Andrew Mendez and Jessica Aguirre

For the first time in two decades, Team USA found themselves on the podium in artistic swimming. The team took home the silver medal after not sending an Olympic team since 2008.

Helping the team was Milpitas native Jacklyn Luu and incoming Stanford University students Megumi Field and Audrey Kwon. After three days of routines the U.S. team secured 914.34 points, beating out Spain which secures 900.73 points. China took gold with 996.14 points.

Team USA's most recent Olympic medal was in the 2004 Athens Games when they secured bronze. The team qualified for the Paris Olympics in February at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha, Qatar.

