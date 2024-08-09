Bay Area photographer captures the 2024 Paris Olympic highlights

Jeff Cable traveled to Paris for his eighth Olympics, yet he's never stood on a podium or won a medal. His niche though is shooting stunning photographs of the athletic competition.
The Saratoga photographer is a regular at the Olympics, working mainly for the Team USA water polo, but amassing a portfolio of photos that view like a collection of historic moments from the modern era of the games.
NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre has the latest on his journey and all the action he's captured in Paris.
