2024 Paris Olympics

Bay Area photographer captures the 2024 Paris Olympic highlights

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jeff Cable traveled to Paris for his eighth Olympics, yet he's never stood on a podium or won a medal. His niche though is shooting stunning photographs of the athletic competition.

Jan 26

The Saratoga photographer is a regular at the Olympics, working mainly for the Team USA water polo, but amassing a portfolio of photos that view like a collection of historic moments from the modern era of the games.

NBC Bay Area's Jessica Aguirre has the latest on his journey and all the action he's captured in Paris.

