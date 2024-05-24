Cal's rowing program will be well-represented at the Paris Olympics

At a quiet, unassuming warehouse outside of Orinda on the shore of Briones Reservoir is a training ground for national champions – and Olympians.

It’s one of two boat houses for the Cal rowing team, led by Scott Frandsen on the men’s side.

"A lot of Cal rowers have come into the program knowing that’s the level of achievement of our forebears," Frandsen said.

The team held its final practice Friday before heading to the East Coast this weekend to try to win its third straight national championship.

But Cal is already celebrating another accomplishment. Nine rowers tied to the Bears' rowing program will compete at the Paris Olympics this summer.

"Guys that are in our top boats now get to train with those guys and see what that level needs to be," Frandsen said.

Three heading to Paris are current students. The others are alumni.

Two will represent the United States, while others are rowing for their countries of Australia, New Zealand, Serbia, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Italy.

Frandsen has coached them all.

"These nine guys were the leaders of our team," Frandsen said. "To see them moving on to that international stage and getting their chance to write their own Olympic story is pretty cool."

Frandsen himself is one of the most decorated oarsman in Cal rowing history. He is three-time Olympian who won silver in Beijing in 2008 for Canada.

With his experience, he’s able to share with the athletes what to expect.

"A lot of people get there and they get distracted by all the free food or the fact that you’re in the village with the 10,000 best athletes in the world," he said. "That’s a really cool achievement, but you’re still there to race and go as fast as you can."

Back when the U.S. Olympic team was made up of the top college team, Cal won three gold medals for its country. Those triumphs are displayed on boats rowers see every day.

"Over the course of the last 30-40 years, I think we’ve put something like 60 athletes from successful Cal boats up into their Olympic teams," Frandsen said. "I don’t think any other program would have those numbers."