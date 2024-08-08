Coaches, athletes watch as Milpitas native helps Team USA secure silver in artistic swimming

For the first time in two decades, Team USA found themselves on the podium in artistic swimming. The team took home the silver medal after not sending an Olympic team since 2008.

Helping the team was Milpitas native Jacklyn Luu. After three days of routines the U.S. team secures a score of 914.34, beating out Spain which secures 900.73 points.

Watching it all was Bianca Van Der Velden and Sonja Van Der Velden, former coaches of Luu. The pair currently coach at Santa Clara Artistic Swimming.

The coaches held a watch party in Milpitas with young athletes cheering on Team USA.

Jocelyn Moran has more on the watch party and the team's success in the video above.