Equestrian coach speaks on Bay Area Olympian's silver medal win

When watching one of the athletes a coach trains compete at the Olympics, the joy is unmatched. For Butch Thomas an equestrian coach at Willow Tree Farm it was like one of his proudest moments.

Thomas coached Karl Cook, a now silver medalist in equestrian jumping, for 13 years.

Cook originally traveled to the 2024 Paris Olympics as an alternate for Team USA’s equestrian jumping team, but in a last-minute switch he helped the team secure the second highest spot.

Marianne Favro has more on how Cooks speed and confidence landed him at the Olympics.