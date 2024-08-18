Petaluma skater receives surprise homecoming after Paris Olympics

A Bay Area Olympian received a surprise homecoming after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Minna Stess, who represented Team USA in women's skateboarding competition, said her friends and family gathered at a local restaurant to surprise her.

At the restaurant loved ones put up decor and signed a poster for her congratulating her on her Olympic debut.

The Petaluma native finished 19th in the preliminary round of competition.

Stess said she now has her eyes on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.