Bay Area squash player training for sport's 2028 Olympic debut

By NBC Bay Area staff

While racket sports have been slow to catch on in the Olympics, one popular U.S. sport is making its debut in the summer games following Paris: squash officially becomes an Olympic sport at the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Squash is similar to raquetball, except it's played with a smaller ball and a slightly longer racket.

NBC Bay Area spoke with local squash coach Charlie Johnson and one of his student athletes, Zane Patel of Saint Francis High School, about the rise of squash.

