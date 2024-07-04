No relief in sight: Bay Area heat advisory, excessive heat warning extended

Bay Area residents hoping for a break from the scorching temperatures will have to keep waiting.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning and the heat advisory – both of which have been in effect across much of the region since Tuesday – until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect until Wednesday, July 10th at 11 PM. San Francisco is under a Heat Advisory through 7 PM Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5F1BGv2ZMf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 3, 2024

The excessive heat warning applies to areas away from the immediate Bay Area coastline. Those locations could see high temperatures peaking anywhere from the upper 90s to 115 degrees, according to the weather service.

Bayside locations under the heat advisory will likely see high temperatures touching the lower 80s to mid 90s, the weather service said.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks the continued heat wave and its impacts in the Microclimate Forecast.

San Francisco could catch a break as soon as Thursday night. The heat advisory in place for the city is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m., according to the weather service.

Red flag warnings for high fire danger remain in place in the upper elevations of the Bay Area. For Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges, the warning is set to expire at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service. For the North Bay interior mountains, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay hills, the warning is slated to last until 9 p.m. Saturday.

🚩Red Flag Warning in effect through 5AM Friday for Marin & Sonoma Coastal Ranges & through 9PM Saturday for North Bay Interior & Santa Cruz Mountains & East Bay Hills. Red Flag Warning in effect 9AM Friday-9PM Saturday for Interior Central Coast including Southern Salinas Valley pic.twitter.com/FxUREcDQMq — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 3, 2024