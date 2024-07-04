No relief in sight: Bay Area heat advisory, excessive heat warning extended

Bay Area residents hoping for a break from the scorching temperatures will have to keep waiting.
The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning and the heat advisory – both of which have been in effect across much of the region since Tuesday – until 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.
The excessive heat warning applies to areas away from the immediate Bay Area coastline. Those locations could see high temperatures peaking anywhere from the upper 90s to 115 degrees, according to the weather service.
Bayside locations under the heat advisory will likely see high temperatures touching the lower 80s to mid 90s, the weather service said.
San Francisco could catch a break as soon as Thursday night. The heat advisory in place for the city is scheduled to expire at 7 p.m., according to the weather service.
Red flag warnings for high fire danger remain in place in the upper elevations of the Bay Area. For Marin and Sonoma coastal ranges, the warning is set to expire at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the weather service. For the North Bay interior mountains, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the East Bay hills, the warning is slated to last until 9 p.m. Saturday.
