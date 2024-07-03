Cities canceling July Fourth fireworks shows due to high fire risk

St. Helena leaders have decided to cancel the fireworks portion of the city's July Fourth event, citing higher fire risk.

The celebration will still go on at Crane Park, with music, inflatables, children's activities and a bike parade.

The city released a public statement, saying in part: "After discussions last week, yesterday, and earlier today, the City of St. Helena, including the St. Helena Fire Department, St. Helena Police Department, Community Services Department (Parks and Recreation), City Manager's Office, and our Mayor, have made the difficult decision to change the activities previously planned for the 4th of July, including postponing our fireworks show to a later date in the year when conditions are more favorable."

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. For a more info and a full schedule, visit the city's website.