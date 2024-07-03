Temperature records set during Bay Area heat wave

High temperature records are falling in the Bay Area as scorching heat bakes the region to start July.

We're keeping track of the record-breaking marks announced by the National Weather Service in the tables below.

This story will be updated throughout the duration of the heat wave as new records are announced.

Records set on Tuesday, July 2

The following locations set or tied their July 2 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

LOCATION NEW RECORD PREVIOUS RECORD San Jose 102 degrees (tied) 102 degrees in 1970 San Rafael 103 degrees 101 degrees in 1991 Kentfield 103 degrees 101 degrees in 1991 Santa Rosa 105 degrees 103 degrees in 1970 Oakland 90 degrees 89 degrees in 2001