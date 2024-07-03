bay area weather

Temperature records set during Bay Area heat wave

By NBC Bay Area staff

High temperature records are falling in the Bay Area as scorching heat bakes the region to start July.

We're keeping track of the record-breaking marks announced by the National Weather Service in the tables below.

This story will be updated throughout the duration of the heat wave as new records are announced.

Records set on Tuesday, July 2

The following locations set or tied their July 2 high temperature record, according to the weather service.

LOCATIONNEW RECORDPREVIOUS RECORD
San Jose102 degrees (tied)102 degrees in 1970
San Rafael103 degrees101 degrees in 1991
Kentfield103 degrees101 degrees in 1991
Santa Rosa105 degrees103 degrees in 1970
Oakland90 degrees89 degrees in 2001

