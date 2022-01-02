Bay Area Rain, Sierra Snow in Forecast This Week

After parts of the Bay Area spent the weekend under a freeze warning, rain will make its return.

According to meteorologist Rob Mayeda, some parts of the Bay Area will be some rain at time but there will also be increasing wind and warmer temperatures ahead.

Monday Outlook: some rain at times, increasing wind and warmer temps ahead. We'll see southerly winds increasing during the day with some rain in the North Bay dropping southward by afternoon. Rain totals should be low vs. previous storms, note wind gust speeds. (1/2) #CAwx pic.twitter.com/79iUcuL4Gz — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) January 3, 2022

Wind speeds will bump up to 15 to 25 mph across the Bay Area on Monday afternoon as rain starts near the coast and North Bay and drops south into the evening.

Unlike previous weeks, rain totals don’t look too extreme with this storm with totals in the 0.50 to 1” range for the North Bay hills, and generally less than 0.25” for areas south of San Francisco.

A few inland areas like the Santa Clara Valley and Tri-Valley may not see too much as rain shadowing will likely keep totals down.

More chances for rain will be ongoing through the week, mainly for the North Bay with a regionwide storm arriving around Friday that may bring the best rain totals and rain rates per hour to the Bay Area for Friday into early Saturday.

Meanwhile, snow is back in the forecast late until Tuesday morning in the Sierra and north of Redding, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning will be in effect Sunday and Monday nights, dropping to a winter weather advisory during daylight hours.

Forecasters say to expect four to ten inches of new snow above 2,000 feet, and one to two feet above 3,000 feet.

Officials say to expect travel delays and significant reductions in visibility at times on mountain roads.

Chain controls are likely to be in effect. Lower elevations around Northern California will see rain both days.

Bay City News contributed to the report.