Bay Area storm: Rain, heavy wind, and possible outages

PG&E is warning of potential power outages in the Bay Area as a storm moves through the region Thursday through Sunday with persistent rain, heavy wind and even a rare blizzard warning further inland.

Winds could reach speeds of between 30-40 mph on Thursday while rain will intensify into Friday and continue throughout the weekend. Between 1.5-2 inches are forecast for San Francisco.

Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the rain will cause moderate soil saturation, but he did not anticipate as significant problems as past storms with tree uprooting.

PG&E is staging crews and equipment in advance of the storm to expedite any repair work that is needed, but the utility warned that residents in remote, elevated areas could face days without power.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Snow is forecast for elevations above 2,000 feet and a few inches are forecast for Mt. Diablo in Contra Costa County.

Road conditions in the Sierra foothills are expected to deteriorate rapidly on Friday as a blizzard warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Driving conditions are forecast to be "nearly impossible," according to the Weather Service. Drivers are urged not to travel in the area. Closures are anticipated on Interstate Highway 80 and U.S. Highway 50.

A high surf advisory from the Weather Service is also in effect for coastal areas from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Waves between 15-20 feet are forecast from the North Bay down to the Central Coast.

"The west-facing beaches are going to see the worst, so people need to be careful going out there," said Behringer.

He reminded beachgoers to not turn their back to the water and to be aware that waves can gather and break faster than anticipated during high surf events.

PG&E also reminded the public to never touch downed wires, use flashlights rather than candles if power goes out in the home, and to have a portable charging device for a cellphone.

View PG&E outage map for latest updates

A Pacific storm packing powerful winds and heavy snow is shaping up to be the strongest of the season, forecasters say, as it pushes toward California with potential blizzard conditions in the Sierra and up to 10 feet of snow in the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the weekend. Cinthia Pimentel and Bob Redell report.