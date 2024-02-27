Sierra snow forecast: Up to 100 inches in 3 days

A major winter storm could dump more than 8 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada later this week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Kingvale, which is located along Interstate 80 just west of Donner Pass, is projected to receive anywhere from 82 to 100 inches of snowfall between Thursday morning and Sunday morning, the weather service said.

"A MAJOR winter storm will bring EXTREMELY HEAVY mountain snow Thursday-Weekend," the weather service said in a post on X. "Multiple FEET of snow are forecast with whiteout conditions and road closures likely. Heaviest snow above 3000 ft."

For a more detailed look at Sierra snowfall projections, take a look at the graphics below.