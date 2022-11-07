Emergency Crews Keep Close Eye on Storm, Warn Commuters Take Caution Tuesday

Bay Area emergency crews are all watching the storm Monday night, as Tuesday's commute is expected to be a mess.

Fire departments, Santa Clara County’s Office of Emergency Services and PG&E are all on standby ready to respond.

For some residents in Pacifica, the forecast meant stalking up on sandbags. For others, its a joy to see any water come from the sky.

“When I'm not working I like to see it through my window,” said resident Javier Moreno.

PG&E said it’s been tracking this weather event for days and has crews on alert and has activated its emergency operations center.

“Here in the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz Mountains are certainly an area where we have a close eye on, if need be we will be bringing crews from other locations to the areas that we expect to be hit hardest,” said Tamar Sarkissian of PG&E.

The utility company said everyone should prepare to see power outages during this and any other storms. They ask residents to unplug all their appliances and stay away from downed power lines.

“Storm-related outages can really vary in how long it takes to restore the power, it can be very quick or if we have circumstances like access issues that can sometimes make it a bigger challenge," said Sarkissian.

Fire crews across the Bay Area said they’re keeping an eye on the rain and hope this moisture is enough to end our fire season.

Some areas in the Sierra are expected to get up to three feet of snow.

The California Highway Patrol recommends commuters take caution as they head out Tuesday morning, because road conditions will change drastically within the next few hours.

