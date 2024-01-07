Bay Area forecast: Cold temperatures, rain ahead

People across the Bay Area will have a cold start on Monday with the National Weather Service issuing frost advisories and freeze warnings for inland areas, the Central Coast, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A frost advisory means the NWS expected minimum temperatures of 32 to 35 degrees, while a freeze warning means minimum temperatures below 32 degrees are expected.

It added that both conditions are considered dangerous for people without shelter, and advised on social media, “Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold!”

Those alerts will be in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Monday.

Frost Advisories just issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains and north Monterey Bay. This adds to existing products for the interior Bay Area and Central Coast. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes from the cold! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yOcGU1cLF9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 7, 2024

Rain is expected to return on Tuesday and Wednesday as a pair of colder weather systems swing through the Bay Area. The rain totals look fairly low overall, ranging from .10 to .75 of an inch, but the Sierra Nevada should see a boost to its snowpack.