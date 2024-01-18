Series of storms slated to douse the Bay Area

A series of three back-to-back storm systems will move through the Bay Area over the weekend, dousing the region in rainfall amounts that could lead to minor flooding and landslide risks in some areas.

The first system is expected to make landfall Friday evening across most of the Bay Area, with the second storm following close behind on Saturday during the daytime and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, after a pause from Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the third system is expected to roll in on a strong jet stream from the Pacific Ocean and will likely produce moderate to heavy rain and gusty southwest winds Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

It could also produce thunderstorms on the Peninsula, in the North Bay and in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The first and second systems are expected to put down up to an inch (of rain) in the city and then the third one could be up to an inch and a half in the city," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass.

"The North Bay mountains of course are going to see the heaviest rainfall -- anywhere up to about 7 and a half inches from the three storms combined," Gass said.

While the storms do contain some subtropical moisture, they're not considered a classic atmospheric river, which typically moves more slowly through the region and then stalls out.

The repeated precipitation expected over the next few days will fall on already saturated soils, which could lead to mudslides and downed trees and power lines.

Also, people should be prepared for the rapid rise of rivers and streams along with minor "nuisance" flooding across the region, according to the weather service.