Bay Area wind advisory: Strong gusts topple trees, power lines

A wind advisory for much of the Bay Area remained in effect Wednesday morning, and some areas were seeing damage from strong gusts.

Early morning video shows large trees and power lines blown down on city streets in Alameda and a tree down on Highway 13 near Redwood Road in Oakland. The highway was shut down for a brief time to allow crews to clear the tree.

An Alameda resident in the 1400 block of Union Street told NBC Bay Area a tree came crashing down at about 1:40 a.m., damaging one of his vehicles. A power pole in the 2000 block of Clement Street in Alameda also showed damage from gusty winds.

The National Weather Service issued the wind advisory for much of the Bay Area from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in the East Bay hills, Marin hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, North Bay interior mountains, along the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, and eastern Santa Clara hills.

The wind advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Kari Hall tracks gusty winds and a dry outlook in the Microclimate Forecast.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.