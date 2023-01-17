Coastal Flood Advisory Issued for Bay Area Shorelines

Heavy run-off from recent rains combined with high tides is expected to cause minor flooding along Bay Area shorelines Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service.

The advisory, in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday, ranges from the Sonoma County coast down to southern Monterey County. It also affects San Francisco Bay shorelines, the NWS says.

Flooding of lots, parks and roadways is likely, with isolated road closures expected, the NWS says.

Earlier this month, communities along the Santa Cruz County coast suffered severe damage during high tides after a storm. The coastal town of Capitola, which sits adjacent to Soquel Creek, saw significant flooding at high tide on Jan. 5, destroying a section of its pier and severely damaging businesses and residences along the beach.

Coastal areas near Aptos and Santa Cruz also saw damage from flood waters.