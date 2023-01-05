Storm Pounds Santa Cruz County Coast, Causes ‘Significant Damage'

A powerful midweek storm caused "significant damage" across Santa Cruz County, including the coastline where multiple piers took a beating, county officials said Thursday.

Piers in Capitola and Seacliff sustained "heavy damage," the county said.

The storm has caused significant damage throughout the county and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff. High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination - avoid the coast. pic.twitter.com/XiyuJBQUFB — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 5, 2023

🚨 Aptos - we’re experiencing coastal flooding along the coastal roads. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uVANMQY52M — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

The county shared a photo showing a chunk of the Capitola pier completely gone as destructive waves pounded the coastline.

The county urged the public to avoid the coast due to "enormous waves and high tides," calling the conditions "extraordinarily dangerous."

Residents in low-lying coastal areas were instructed to evacuate immediately if they can do so safely. Residents unable to evacuate were instructed to shelter in place and move away from windows facing the ocean. Further information on the tidal surge and evacuations can be found here.