Flood advisories issued for the North Bay

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories Thursday evening for the North Bay as another round of rain moves in to drench the region over the weekend.

The advisories are effective until early Friday morning for parts of Marin, Napa and Sonoma counties, where excessive rainfall could lead to urban area and small stream flooding.

Further north, a flood warning has been issued for the the Russian River near Hopland, where minor flooding is forecast. The warning is effective late Thursday through Friday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is also in place through 4 p.m. Sunday as large waves continue to hammer the coast. Breaking waves of 20-30 feet will peak on Friday and lessen through Saturday, forecasters said.

"While these waves are smaller than the monsters we got on Monday, the coast is still dangerous," the weather service warned. "Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water, wave watchers should maintain a a safe distance, and no one should ever turn their back on the ocean."

Rainfall totals through Saturday morning are forecast to be 1-1.5 inches for the North Bay valleys and 1.5 to 3 inches for the North Bay mountains, forecasters said.

The San Francisco Peninsula and the East Bay can expect a half-inch to 1 inch of rain. South Bay valleys are forecast for a quarter- to a half-inch, and South Bay mountains, a half-inch to 1.5 inches.