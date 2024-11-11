Bay Area weather forecast: Rain returns with chilly temperatures

Rain returned to the Bay Area on Monday, bringing chilly temperatures with it.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for up to 100% chance of rain during the day and slight chances of drizzle at night.

Forecasters say the rains will pass through the region in the late morning before leaving Monday night. Light to moderate rains are expected.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, forecasters say.

Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy and dry, but more rain may arrive Wednesday through Friday and could last into the weekend, forecasters say.