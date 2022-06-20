High Temps Return to Bay Area, Heat Advisory Issued for Tuesday

High temperatures are returning to Bay Area and are expected to peak over the next two days, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for much of the day in many inland areas.

The high temperatures are expected to last until Thursday, with the hottest conditions running from Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be a moderate to high risk level for heat, primarily in the inland areas, and the heat advisory is expected to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Weather Service officials announced Monday.

The North Bay interior mountain areas will also see breezy north and northwest winds, particularly on the mountain tops and ridges of eastern Sonoma and Napa counties, which will bring elevated fire risks to those areas.

The highs will be the 90s, with temperatures reaching as high as 105 degrees in the hottest areas.

People are advised to stay hydrated and seek shelter from the heat, if possible.

The heat, combined with expected motor vehicle exhaust, has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert for smog on Tuesday.