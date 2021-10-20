Series of Storms Slated to Soak Bay Area Through Weekend

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for the parade of storms and breezy conditions to march on through the weekend.

Wednesday's daytime highs will range from the upper 50s along the coast to the 60s around the Bay and in the interior valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Meteorologists predict more rain through Friday and a possible atmospheric river system on Sunday. The Bay Area could get up to 2.5 inches of rain in the North Bay and under one inch in other parts of the region.

There's a chance for spotty showers Wednesdays and storms are in the horizon. We may also see a stronger rain system Sunday and Monday in the Bay Area. Vianey Arana is tracking your microclimate forecast.

The map below shows most of the state of California, including the Bay Area, is either in an exceptional drought or extreme drought.

State officials warned the Mendocino County reservoir could run dry by next summer.

A wind advisory for most of the Bay Area that began Tuesday night is still in effect through 4 a.m. Wednesday and includes the following areas: San Francisco, the North Bay (including Point Reyes National Seashore and interior valleys), the entire shoreline of San Francisco Bay and down the peninsula.

South winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour are expected, along with gusts of 30-45 mph.