bay area weather

Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System

By Jeff Ranieri

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain returned to the Bay Area early Friday morning, with some heavy downpours in the North Bay and San Francisco, according to weather reports.

The quick moving storm arrived in the early morning hours over the North Bay first and was expected to make its way south toward San Jose.

By 8 a.m., spotty rain chances are expected to linger, and temperatures will remain in the 40s.

By the afternoon, the system will pass, and the region will see clouds, a few sun breaks and temperatures reaching into the 50s.

