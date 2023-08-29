Red Flag Warning extends into parts of North Bay

A Red Flag Warning issued in Northern California has extended into parts of the North Bay.

The warning, which includes the interior North Bay mountains, will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. An NWS interactive map highlights the areas under the warning.

Red Flag Warning in Northern California (NWS)

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are forecasted. A combination of low relative humidity, high winds, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Side note: This is our office's first Red Flag Warning issuance since October 2021. — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 29, 2023

The combination of dry conditions, winds and warm weather can create dangerous situations for fires.

Meanwhile, Napa County is among seven counties on PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for Wednesday, according to the utility.

Weather officials in the Bay Area have also issued a Spare the Air alert for Wednesday due to unhealthy smog.