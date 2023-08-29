PG&E emergency power shutoffs possible in parts of Napa County Wednesday

Napa County is among seven counties on PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for Wednesday, according to the utility.

High winds are the biggest concern in those areas, which also include Lake, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Tehama and Yolo counties, PG&E says.

If the emergency shutoffs happen Wednesday, they would be the first of the year.

