Shelters open across Bay Area with severe weather, flooding likely

Shelters were set up for residents of the greater Bay Area ahead of expected severe weather conditions likely to cause flooding in the region starting Wednesday.

Forecasters earlier said there will be impactful weather into Wednesday night with strong gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Residents are advised to expect downed trees, power outages, and flooding of roadways and streams.

Due to these weather conditions, residents are urged to evacuate to the following sites if needed:

Depot Park at 119 Center St. in Santa Cruz (until Friday)

Veterans Memorial Hall at 215 E. Beach St. in Watsonville (until Friday)

Homeless Services Center of Catholic Charities' Caritas Center at 301 Sixth St., Suite 108 in Santa Rosa (until Friday)

Roosevelt Community Center at 901 E. Santa Clara St. in San Jose (until Monday)

Marin Health and Wellness Campus at 3240 Kerner Blvd. in San Rafael (until Thursday)

Jack London Square Aquatic Center at 115 Embarcadero in Oakland (until Thursday)

East Oakland Sports Center - 9161 Edes Ave. in Oakland (until Thursday)