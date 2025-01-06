bay area weather

Sneaker waves, strong rip currents along the coast

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for the coast Monday and Tuesday.

An increased risk of sneaker waves, strong rip currents and breaking waves up to 20 feet high is predicted along the Pacific Coast in the greater Bay Area from 4 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Sneaker waves can run up the beach much more than expected. Never turn your back on the ocean," the weather service said on social media Sunday.

Large waves can hit the beach without warning and pull people standing on rocks, jetties and beaches into the water.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us