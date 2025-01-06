Sneaker waves, strong rip currents along the coast

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard statement for the coast Monday and Tuesday.

An increased risk of sneaker waves, strong rip currents and breaking waves up to 20 feet high is predicted along the Pacific Coast in the greater Bay Area from 4 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

"Sneaker waves can run up the beach much more than expected. Never turn your back on the ocean," the weather service said on social media Sunday.

Large waves can hit the beach without warning and pull people standing on rocks, jetties and beaches into the water.