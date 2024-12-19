Spare the Air alert issued for Friday

Bay Area air quality officials have issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday as smog is expected to settle over the region.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District says burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors, is prohibited during Spare the Air days.

Light offshore winds, cold overnight temperatures and air pollution from the Central Valley will combine to cause unhealthy air quality on Friday, according to the air district.

Bay Area residents and businesses are banned from using fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices and face penalties if they are found using these heat sources.

Exemptions are made for homes without permanently installed heating, where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat, the air district says.

Natural gas, propane or electric fireplaces are allowed.