Storm expected to impact Bay Area ahead of Christmas Day

By Bay City News

Heavy rainfall, high winds and dangerous surf are expected to sweep across the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

 A winter storm is arriving before Christmas Day that may cause holiday travelers to rethink their plans and opt for indoor activities.

Rain will hit the North Bay and Central Coast the hardest, where several inches is expected to fall. Sonoma and Marin counties could see up to three inches of rainfall, leading to potential flooding of roads.

The storm will also bring strong winds throughout the Bay Area, especially along the coast. There is also a medium to high probability of winds exceeding 35 mph on Tuesday.

At the Central Coast, which includes Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, NWS is warning of damaging surf next week with peak wave heights up to 25 feet on Monday and Tuesday.

"Being in or too close to the water will be very dangerous over the next week or so," NWS wrote on Saturday in a post to X.

