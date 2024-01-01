Another round of rain headed for the Bay Area

The Bay Area dried out on New Year's Day, but forecasters say another storm system is on track to deliver more rain starting Tuesday afternoon.

The system will roll into the North Bay by midday on Tuesday and gradually move across the rest of the region through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Southerly winds are expected ahead of the system, with local gusts to 40-50 mph in the higher peaks.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to linger into Thursday morning, according to the latest briefing from the National Weather Service.

The system isn't expected to bring major flooding concerns.

Rainfall through Thursday morning is expected to range from 1-2 inches in the coastal ranges; 0.75-1.25 inches in North Bay valleys; .50-1.25 inches in the San Francisco and other locations near the coast; and 0.25-0.75 inches in interior areas.

Thursday will be mostly dry followed by a return of unsettled conditions by late week and into the upcoming weekend.