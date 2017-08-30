What Happened to Eden Lynch? - NBC Bay Area
What Happened to Eden Lynch?

After the mysterious death of 3-year-old Eden Lynch six years ago, new charges filed in a case that never made headlines

By Vicky Nguyen, Michael Bott, Michael Horn, and Jeremy Carroll

    NBC Bay Area

    On August 31, 2011, paramedics rushed an unresponsive three-year-old girl to Children’s Hospital Oakland. She had bruises on her face and chest, and a cut on her neck. She would never regain consciousness.

    Three days later, Eden Lynch died from her injuries.

    Nearly six years after her mysterious death, Eden’s mother and maternal grandparents contacted the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit, frustrated Eden's last known caretakers never faced criminal charges.

    This is Part I of a two-part story. Tune in to NBC Bay Area news at 11 pm to catch part II. Check back then to see the entire story online, including photos, records and a digital timeline of events.


