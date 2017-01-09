Alibaba CEO Talks Jobs With Trump

President-elect Donald Trump stands with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma as they walk to speak with reporters after a meeting at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Jack Ma, the CEO of China-based tech giant Alibaba, met with President-elect Donald Trump in New York City Monday and vowed to focus on small businesses as the company plans its expansion to the U.S.

"Jack and I are going to do some great things," Trump said while standing next to Ma at Trump Tower.

The e-commerce company has said it plans to create 1 million U.S. jobs by helping businesses sell to China. Ma did not confirm a specific number of jobs to reporters after the meeting but said he planned to focus on agricultural products, CNBC reported.

The meeting comes amid tensions between China and the incoming Trump administration. "We also think that the China and USA relationship should be strengthened — should be more friendly," Ma said. "The door is open for discussing the relationship and trade issues. I think the president-elect is very smart, he's very open-minded to listen."

Airport Gunman Had Run-Ins With FBI, Police

Anchorage police and FBI agents say the gunman who opened fire inside the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Friday had "a history" with officers. Officers say 26-year old Esteban Santiago opened fire at the baggage claim after loading a gun from his checked bag in the bathroom. FBI agents say Santiago walked into their office in November claiming to hear "controlling voices" in his head, but had no intention of harming anyone.

"We found no ties to terrorism," said the FBI's Marlin Ritzman. "He broke no laws when he came into our office making disjointed comments about mind control." (Published 46 minutes ago)