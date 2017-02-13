Multiple Cars on Fire Inside Disneyland Parking Structure | NBC Bay Area
Lake Oroville Water Level Dropping
Multiple Cars on Fire Inside Disneyland Parking Structure

By Whitney Irick

    Firefighters were working to contain multiple car fires Monday afternoon inside a Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim.

    The fire was reported in the Mickey and Friends parking structure on Disneyland Drive just before 5 p.m. 

    Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed black smoke billowing into the air.

    The parking structure was closed and evacuated as a result of the fire, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

    It was not immediately clear when it would reopen. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Published 11 minutes ago
