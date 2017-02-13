Multiple Cars on Fire Inside Disneyland Parking Structure

Firefighters were working to contain multiple car fires Monday afternoon inside a Disneyland parking structure in Anaheim.

The fire was reported in the Mickey and Friends parking structure on Disneyland Drive just before 5 p.m.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed black smoke billowing into the air.

The parking structure was closed and evacuated as a result of the fire, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear when it would reopen.

No injuries were reported.

Refresh for updates.