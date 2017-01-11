Crews Rescue 22 People From Rising Creek Near Hollister

The San Benito County Sheriff’s emergency team rushed to rescue at least 22 people from seven homes early Tuesday because of rising flood waters. Jan. 11, 2017

The San Benito County Sheriff’s emergency team rushed to rescue at least 22 people from seven homes and cars early Tuesday because of rising flood waters.

Office of Emergency Service Manager Kevin O’Neil said that at about 2 a.m. crews were called out to help rescue someone from a stranded vehicle, and realized that many people were trapped in their homes.

In all, O'Neil said teams were able to get about two dozen people out of their homes, and others in cars, just off Highway 152 at Lover’s Lane. A San Jose fire rescue boat was also called in to help. The water on the roads in that area is two feet deep.

The closest city nearby is Hollister and south of Gilroy.

While crews brought 22 people to safety, five to 10 more homes had to be cleared.

O’Neil said the flooding is coming from the rising Pacheo Creek.