Guinness World Records has declared "Freddy", the Great Dane, as the "Biggest Dog in the World". Standing on his hind legs, Freddy is 7-feet, 6-inches tall. Claire Stoneman who takes care of both Freddy and Fleur said she didn't realize Freddy was going to be so big, he weighs more than 196 pounds. Freddy is so big he can easily open a drawer to get his treats.