The most famous concrete ship on the West Coast suffered yet another casualty of the explosive surf over the weekend thanks to brutal storms and record waves.

The stern of the S.S. Palo Alto was eaten by the ocean on Saturday off Seacliff State Beach, located east of Santa Cruz in Capitola, on Park Avenue off of Highway 1. While the ship is still there, it's now impossible to walk from the end of the pier to the tip of the ship.

"It's an icon," Aptos resident Chris White told NBC Bay Area on Monday. He grabbed his camera and took a photo of the "amazing" ship on Saturday. He was one of many photographers, including Gabriel DeVault , documented the continual destruction of the historic ship. Devault's drone video shows the ocean waves spewing through the holes in the boat.

Nicknamed “The Cement Ship,” the S.S. Palo Alto has been deteriorating for a while and has been used for years as an artificial reef for marine life. It used to be a fishing pier until it was closed about a decade ago. And the hulking ship is a favorite for beach photo backdrops.

But waves in that area on Saturday reached records heights of 34 feet, according to the National Weather Service, and they were too much for the former oil tanker built in 1919.

The ship is still there. But as the Twitter account for Santa Cruz County stated: The Cement Ship “took quite a beating.”

According to the website concreteships.org, the S.S. Palo is the most famous concrete ship on the West Coast, and was built by the San Francisco Shipbuilding Company in Oakland.

The Palo Alto remained docked in San Francisco Bay for over 10 years until she was purchased by the Seacliff Amusement Company of Nevada and towed to Seacliff State Beach in Aptos, according to the website. The ship was grounded in the bay and connected to the shore by a long pier. An arcade, dining room, dance hall and even a swimming pool were built on the ship. The Seacliff Amusement Company went out of business during the Great Depression. At that time, a winter storm cracked the ship across her midsection and the Palo Alto was stripped and turned into a fishing pier," concreteships.org wrote.

The California State Parks said on its website that the ship is unsafe and closed to the public indefinitely, as is the pier for fishing until repairs can be made.

