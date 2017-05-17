Common Lead Test May Be Wrong, FDA and CDC Say

Registered Nurse Brian Jones draws a blood sample from Grayling Stefek, 5, at the Eisenhower Elementary School, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016 in Flint, Mich. The students were being tested for lead after the metal was found in the city's drinking water.

As NBC News reports, many children and pregnant women may need to get new lead tests because one of the most common lab tests may have given falsely low readings, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday.

The blood tests were made by Magellan Diagnostics and it's the only FDA-approved test used in most doctor's offices, the FDA said.

Any adult or child who had blood drawn for a lead test since 2014 may have to be re-tested, the FDA said.

Studies have shown many U.S. public water supplies are contaminated by lead.

Lead kills developing brain cells and the consequences are permanent. That can include lower IQ scores, poor school performance, inattention, impulsive behavior, aggression and hyperactivity.