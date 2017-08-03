Amrita Protein Bars Recalled for Listeria Risk

A brand of protein bars has been recalled by its manufacturer because it may be contaminated with listeria.

Amrita Health Foods, which is based in Pleasantville, New York, voluntarily recalled a limited number of Amrita Bars after a supplier reported that sunflower seeds and sunflowers seed butter sold to the company could be contaminated.

The recalled Amrita Bar were distributed to retail stores across the country. The following products have been recalled:

Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60g (UPC 853009004056) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60g (UPC 853009004438) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60g (UPC 853009004414) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004391) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Mango Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004018) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50g (UPC 853009004056) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50g (UPC 853009004025) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50g (UPC 853009004049) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50g (UPC 853009004032): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, and anyone with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, nausea and diarrhea.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Amrita Health Foods Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4p.m. at 1-888-728-7779. Or click here for more information.