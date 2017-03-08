$20,000 Reward Up for Grabs in 2014 Sunnyvale Homicide Case

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety received a tip about a tan or gold 1990s Honda Accord or Civic that was seen in the area of the alleged homicide of Ernesto Castro.

A $20,000 reward is in play in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for killing a Sunnyvale man, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The victim has been identified as Ernesto Castro, public safety officials said when they announced the reward on Feb. 23. He would have been 20 years old at the time of his death.

Since then, officials have received a tip about a gold or tan 1990s Honda Accord or Civic that was seen in the area of the alleged homicide. The car has a visible sunroof and seven spoked rims, officials said.

Castro was part of a group at Encinal Park when the Department of Public Safety received a call about a shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2014. Shots were fired from a distance, striking Castro and a woman. Castro succumbed to the gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The department is once again reaching out to the public, seeking additional information. People are asked to call Det. Huthison at 408-730-7174. Anonymous messages can be left here or on the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers website.