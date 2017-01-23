A 21-year-old man on Monday was shot and killed in Vallejo during an officer-involved shooting after a fight broke out outside of a house party.

Officers responded to a residence located along the 1700 block of Sacramento Street just before 12:45 a.m. to find two people entangled in a physical brawl, police said. The knife-wielding 21-year-old man was standing over another man who was knocked to the ground. One of the responding officers determined that the 21-year-old man presented "an immediate and lethal threat to the victim" before he decided to fire his weapon.

The knife-wielding suspect "was struck multiple times" before being pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect's identification has yet to be released, according to police. The victim has been identified as a 16-year-old person from Union City.

Authorities in Solano County are investigating the shooting.